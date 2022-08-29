Investing in Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s stock clocked out at 0.35, down -6.59% from its previous closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0244 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2509526 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TUEM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Hand Fred bought 227,224 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 374,920 led to the insider holds 3,507,824 shares of the business.

Metcalf Paul bought 100,000 shares of TUEM for $168,000 on Sep 15. The CMO now owns 295,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Baumann William, who serves as the EVP & CIO of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 171,000 and bolstered with 100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUEM has reached a high of $4.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3137, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2008.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TUEM traded 3.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.13M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TUEM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.10, compared to 4.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.32 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.68 and $-0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.68. EPS for the following year is $-0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.24 and $-0.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $165.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.04M to a low estimate of $165.04M. As of the current estimate, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s year-ago sales were $177.27M, an estimated decrease of -6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $177.61M, a decrease of -3.30% over than the figure of $-6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $177.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177.61M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $752.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $752.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $752.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $690.79M, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $822.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $822.54M and the low estimate is $822.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.