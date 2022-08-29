Is Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $44.77 in the most recent trading day, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) closed at 44.55, down -0.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1310278 shares were traded. CSIQ reached its highest trading level at $46.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CSIQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on November 23, 2021, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On January 08, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $71.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 05, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $48.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSIQ has reached a high of $47.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.52M. Insiders hold about 31.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CSIQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.26, compared to 3.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.92% and a Short% of Float of 7.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.54 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $3.26, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.24 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSIQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.28B, up 37.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.09B and the low estimate is $7.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.