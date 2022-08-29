Is Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) closed at 0.96 in the last session, up 9.51% from day before closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0836 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8924185 shares were traded. IKT reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8812.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IKT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Werner Milton H. bought 5,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 4,000 led to the insider holds 5,335,433 shares of the business.

Werner Milton H. bought 5,000 shares of IKT for $4,880 on May 27. The President and CEO now owns 5,330,433 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share. On May 20, another insider, Werner Milton H., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,000 and bolstered with 5,325,433 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 55.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IKT has reached a high of $2.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8441, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2066.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IKT traded on average about 129.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.85M. Insiders hold about 21.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IKT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 101.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.47, compared to 88.78k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.19, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.71 and $-0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.71. EPS for the following year is $-0.55, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.55 and $-0.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $300k. It ranges from a high estimate of $300k to a low estimate of $300k. As of the current estimate, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.36M, an estimated decrease of -78.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, a decrease of -33.30% over than the figure of $-78.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $700k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $700k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.1M, down -77.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200k and the low estimate is $200k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -71.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.