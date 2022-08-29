Is this a Prime Time To acquire Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) stock

After closing at $0.35 in the most recent trading day, Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) closed at 0.39, up 13.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0475 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1811279 shares were traded. CHEK reached its highest trading level at $0.3940 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHEK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2018, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.50 to $6.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 28, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHEK has reached a high of $1.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3349, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4818.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 427.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 438.61k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Insiders hold about 3.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CHEK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.18, compared to 1.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.23 and $-0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.23. EPS for the following year is $-0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.24 and $-0.24.