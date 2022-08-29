It’s a good day to be an FinVolution Group (FINV) shareholder

In the latest session, FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) closed at 4.74 down -0.21% from its previous closing price of $4.75. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1136347 shares were traded. FINV reached its highest trading level at $4.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FinVolution Group’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on June 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $5.33 from $3.27 previously.

On December 20, 2021, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $5.60.

On September 21, 2021, China Renaissance started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.20.China Renaissance initiated its Buy rating on September 21, 2021, with a $9.20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FinVolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FINV has reached a high of $7.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5544, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4626.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FINV has traded an average of 548.94K shares per day and 412.59k over the past ten days. A total of 284.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.33M. Insiders hold about 23.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FINV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.44, compared to 1.37M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FINV is 0.20, from 1.11 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 23.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FINV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.