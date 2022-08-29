It’s a good day to be an Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s stock clocked out at 5.97, down -13.48% from its previous closing price of $6.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7450334 shares were traded. PACB reached its highest trading level at $6.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PACB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Farmer Michele sold 3,573 shares for $5.55 per share. The transaction valued at 19,819 led to the insider holds 60,354 shares of the business.

Kim Susan G. sold 1,062 shares of PACB for $11,746 on Feb 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 134,966 shares after completing the transaction at $11.06 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, HENRY CHRISTIAN O, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 2,122 shares for $11.09 each. As a result, the insider received 23,533 and left with 672,358 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACB has reached a high of $32.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PACB traded 8.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 224.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.31M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PACB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.95, compared to 38.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.06% and a Short% of Float of 20.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.37, while EPS last year was $-0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.27 and low estimates of $-0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.32 and $-1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.36. EPS for the following year is $-1.27, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.96 and $-1.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $35.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.5M to a low estimate of $35M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.61M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.52M, an increase of 27.60% over than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $165.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $159.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $162.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.51M, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $242.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.37M and the low estimate is $232.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.