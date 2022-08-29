It’s a good day to be an Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.25, down -8.09% from its previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4748007 shares were traded. VLDR reached its highest trading level at $1.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VLDR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on March 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $2.50 from $3.50 previously.

On November 09, 2021, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $8.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 20, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Vass Sinclair sold 818 shares for $1.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,411 led to the insider holds 736,749 shares of the business.

Rekow Mathew sold 2,447 shares of VLDR for $4,221 on Aug 11. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,069,405 shares after completing the transaction at $1.73 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Barnhart James, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 818 shares for $1.73 each. As a result, the insider received 1,411 and left with 1,119,332 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLDR has reached a high of $7.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1888, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8310.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VLDR traded 5.94M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 198.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.99M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VLDR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 11.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.86% and a Short% of Float of 7.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.7 and $-0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.81. EPS for the following year is $-0.65, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.54 and $-0.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $11.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $13M to a low estimate of $10.5M. As of the current estimate, Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.6M, an estimated decrease of -17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.6M, a decrease of -3.50% over than the figure of $-17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.92M, down -27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.75M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.