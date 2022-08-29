It’s an appealing income play to consider Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR)

After closing at $0.83 in the most recent trading day, Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR) closed at 0.79, down -5.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0448 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1245966 shares were traded. BIOR reached its highest trading level at $0.8259 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7868.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIOR by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Sarna Surbhi sold 7,517 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 4,585 led to the insider holds 148,774 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 194.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIOR has reached a high of $6.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7502, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4243.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 184.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.43M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BIOR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.91M with a Short Ratio of 7.31, compared to 17.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.72% and a Short% of Float of 10.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.13, while EPS last year was $-1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.36 and $-0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.42. EPS for the following year is $-0.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.26 and $-0.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.61M, down -99.60% from the average estimate.