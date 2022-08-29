It’s an appealing income play to consider Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

The price of Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) closed at 0.97 in the last session, down -7.92% from day before closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0832 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19659764 shares were traded. BBIG reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9101.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BBIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 204,756 shares of the business.

McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 75,000 shares of BBIG for $107,752 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 254,756 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, McFillin Phillip Anthony, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 500,500 and left with 329,756 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has reached a high of $8.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0517, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7229.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BBIG traded on average about 24.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 54.69M shares per day over the past 10 days. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.48, compared to 36.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.81% and a Short% of Float of 15.83%.