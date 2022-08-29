It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) stock

The closing price of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) was 36.70 for the day, down -4.05% from the previous closing price of $38.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2046975 shares were traded. PBF reached its highest trading level at $38.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PBF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 17, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $34.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on April 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when O Connor Thomas L sold 100,000 shares for $37.54 per share. The transaction valued at 3,753,540 led to the insider holds 80,000 shares of the business.

Control Empresarial de Capital sold 538,500 shares of PBF for $20,147,816 on Jun 03. The Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 now owns 11,745,500 shares after completing the transaction at $37.41 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Control Empresarial de Capital, who serves as the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of the company, sold 1,245,183 shares for $35.16 each. As a result, the insider received 43,785,989 and left with 12,284,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PBF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBF has reached a high of $44.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.18.

Shares Statistics:

PBF traded an average of 3.12M shares per day over the past three months and 1.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.91M. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PBF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.85M with a Short Ratio of 3.28, compared to 10.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.80% and a Short% of Float of 17.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.13 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $-0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.24 and $3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.55. EPS for the following year is $3.27, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.83 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.07B to a low estimate of $8.29B. As of the current estimate, PBF Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.19B, an estimated increase of 43.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.56B, an increase of 16.00% less than the figure of $43.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.01B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.25B, up 33.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.82B and the low estimate is $29.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.