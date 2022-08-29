It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) stock

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) closed the day trading at 49.45 down -1.12% from the previous closing price of $50.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2031309 shares were traded. YUMC reached its highest trading level at $52.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YUMC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 676.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2021, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $72.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Yuen Aiken sold 1,480 shares for $54.99 per share. The transaction valued at 81,385 led to the insider holds 4,468 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YUMC has reached a high of $63.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YUMC traded about 2.95M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YUMC traded about 2.59M shares per day. A total of 421.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 418.82M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.50% stake in the company. Shares short for YUMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.41M with a Short Ratio of 3.33, compared to 10.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Dividends & Splits

YUMC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.14 and $5.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.82. EPS for the following year is $14.33, with 11 analysts recommending between $19.26 and $10.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YUMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.23B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101.32B and the low estimate is $88.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.