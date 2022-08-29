RRC (Range Resources Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) closed at 34.49 in the last session, up 0.12% from day before closing price of $34.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2843603 shares were traded. RRC reached its highest trading level at $35.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22640.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when Spiller Reginal sold 1,600 shares for $31.44 per share. The transaction valued at 50,306 led to the insider holds 10,685 shares of the business.

Ginn Dori sold 10,000 shares of RRC for $361,700 on May 27. The SVP, Principal Accting Officer now owns 332,033 shares after completing the transaction at $36.17 per share. On May 26, another insider, Ginn Dori, who serves as the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $34.71 each. As a result, the insider received 347,100 and left with 342,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Range’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has reached a high of $37.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RRC traded on average about 4.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 243.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.07M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 17.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.56% and a Short% of Float of 9.35%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RRC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2019 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 11, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.22 and $2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.99. EPS for the following year is $5.51, with 25 analysts recommending between $8.82 and $3.89.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $860.95M. As of the current estimate, Range Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $795.4M, an estimated increase of 31.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of $31.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $879.18M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.22B, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $3.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.