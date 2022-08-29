Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) closed the day trading at 8.79 up 4.15% from the previous closing price of $8.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1483611 shares were traded. SUMO reached its highest trading level at $9.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.40.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SUMO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2021, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Sayar Ramin sold 50,094 shares for $8.22 per share. The transaction valued at 411,923 led to the insider holds 2,662 shares of the business.

Sayar Ramin sold 4,035 shares of SUMO for $33,180 on Aug 08. The President and CEO now owns 824,943 shares after completing the transaction at $8.22 per share. On Jul 08, another insider, Sayar Ramin, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 50,094 shares for $8.31 each. As a result, the insider received 416,431 and left with 2,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUMO has reached a high of $22.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SUMO traded about 1.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SUMO traded about 789.84k shares per day. A total of 114.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.89M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SUMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 4.94, compared to 5.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.48 and $-0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.6. EPS for the following year is $-0.55, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.37 and $-0.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $292.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $290.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.12M, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $345.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $355.2M and the low estimate is $335.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.