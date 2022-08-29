SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $0.34 in the most recent trading day, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) closed at 0.32, down -5.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0174 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3557729 shares were traded. SPCB reached its highest trading level at $0.3350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3010.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPCB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 04, 2017, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On March 31, 2015, Singular Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.25.Singular Research initiated its Buy rating on March 31, 2015, with a $13.25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPCB has reached a high of $1.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3202, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4735.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.67M. Insiders hold about 16.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 178.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 439.3k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.27M, up 18.20% from the average estimate.