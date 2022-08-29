There is a good chance Vale S.A. (VALE) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $13.54 in the most recent trading day, Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) closed at 13.45, down -0.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 31839906 shares were traded. VALE reached its highest trading level at $13.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VALE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $24.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vale’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VALE has reached a high of $20.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 32.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 27.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.67B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.33B. Insiders hold about 38.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VALE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 37.56M with a Short Ratio of 0.92, compared to 31.82M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VALE’s forward annual dividend rate was 6.67, compared to 2.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 49.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.33%. The current Payout Ratio is 283.70% for VALE, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.87 and $2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.63. EPS for the following year is $2.95, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.29 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $11.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.55B to a low estimate of $10.89B. As of the current estimate, Vale S.A.’s year-ago sales were $16.68B, an estimated decrease of -30.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.15B, a decrease of -16.70% over than the figure of $-30.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.03B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VALE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.5B, down -10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.55B and the low estimate is $38.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.