There Is Still Room For Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) was 0.37 for the day, down -7.67% from the previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0073 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1855009 shares were traded. EVFM reached its highest trading level at $0.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3700.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EVFM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 02, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On August 20, 2020, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $3.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on August 20, 2020, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when PELLETIER SAUNDRA L bought 141,000 shares for $0.35 per share. The transaction valued at 49,702 led to the insider holds 236,722 shares of the business.

File Justin J. bought 40,594 shares of EVFM for $15,020 on Dec 20. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 480,982 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Fitzpatrick Alexander A, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,725 and bolstered with 336,422 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVFM has reached a high of $14.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7377, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8429.

Shares Statistics:

EVFM traded an average of 35.62M shares per day over the past three months and 2.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.07M. Insiders hold about 8.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.14% stake in the company. Shares short for EVFM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.99M with a Short Ratio of 0.31, compared to 2.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31.07% and a Short% of Float of 31.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.55 and a low estimate of $-1.51, while EPS last year was $-4.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.56, with high estimates of $-0.49 and low estimates of $-0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.54 and $-4.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.28. EPS for the following year is $-0.92, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.41 and $-1.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.37M to a low estimate of $5.86M. As of the current estimate, Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.86M, an estimated increase of 225.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $9M, an increase of 165.50% less than the figure of $225.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.46M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVFM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.22M, up 281.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.3M and the low estimate is $41.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 114.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.