There Is Still Room For Tenaris S.A. (TS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) closed the day trading at 27.89 down -1.20% from the previous closing price of $28.23. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1365377 shares were traded. TS reached its highest trading level at $28.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $46 from $35.70 previously.

On March 14, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Peer Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $38 to $43.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on February 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $32.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tenaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TS has reached a high of $34.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TS traded about 2.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TS traded about 1.58M shares per day. A total of 590.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.00M. Insiders hold about 60.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.28, compared to 2.37M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

TS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.82, up from 0.21 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.87. The current Payout Ratio is 44.30% for TS, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 26, 2006 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.91 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.19. EPS for the following year is $3.29, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.51 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $2.65B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.74B to a low estimate of $2.51B. As of the current estimate, Tenaris S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.41B, an estimated increase of 88.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.82B, an increase of 61.10% less than the figure of $88.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.57B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.52B, up 63.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.47B and the low estimate is $9.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.