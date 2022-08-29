There Is Still Room For Traeger Inc. (COOK) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) closed the day trading at 2.84 down -8.97% from the previous closing price of $3.12. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1677322 shares were traded. COOK reached its highest trading level at $3.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COOK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 11, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $4.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Blosil Dominic sold 27,476 shares for $3.92 per share. The transaction valued at 107,706 led to the insider holds 788,473 shares of the business.

HARDY JAMES H JR bought 3,600 shares of COOK for $50,093 on Nov 26. The Chief Supply Chain Officer now owns 225,591 shares after completing the transaction at $13.91 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COOK has reached a high of $27.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8020, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.9293.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COOK traded about 1.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COOK traded about 1.78M shares per day. A total of 118.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.73M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for COOK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.43, compared to 7.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.91% and a Short% of Float of 22.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $-0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $221.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $241.94M to a low estimate of $186.93M. As of the current estimate, Traeger Inc.’s year-ago sales were $211M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $171.15M, an increase of 5.60% over than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $185M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $159.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $836M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $750.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $802.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $785.54M, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $901.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $997M and the low estimate is $827.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.