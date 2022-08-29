There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: LSB Industries Inc. (LXU).

In the latest session, LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) closed at 16.39 down -1.21% from its previous closing price of $16.59. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1219499 shares were traded. LXU reached its highest trading level at $16.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LSB Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Singular Research on May 13, 2014, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $47 from $44 previously.

On November 12, 2013, Singular Research reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $55 to $50.

Northland Securities reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on May 16, 2012, while the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when LSB Funding LLC sold 600,000 shares for $12.32 per share. The transaction valued at 7,390,500 led to the insider holds 17,650,000 shares of the business.

SBT Investors LLC sold 600,000 shares of LXU for $7,390,500 on Aug 16. The 10% Owner now owns 17,453,398 shares after completing the transaction at $12.32 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, SBT Investors LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 6,750,000 shares for $12.32 each. As a result, the insider received 83,143,125 and left with 18,053,398 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXU has reached a high of $27.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LXU has traded an average of 869.59K shares per day and 1.36M over the past ten days. A total of 88.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.78M. Insiders hold about 39.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LXU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 1.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.39 and $2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $128.66M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $162.45M to a low estimate of $94.88M. As of the current estimate, LSB Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $128.23M, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $203.43M, an increase of 6.90% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $204.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $202.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $823.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $779.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $801.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $556.24M, up 44.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $664.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $664.52M and the low estimate is $664.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.