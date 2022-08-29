There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Ur-Energy Inc. (URG).

In the latest session, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) closed at 1.21 down -6.92% from its previous closing price of $1.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1383849 shares were traded. URG reached its highest trading level at $1.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ur-Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, FBR Capital on September 02, 2016, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.

On August 10, 2011, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $2.52.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on August 10, 2011, with a $2.52 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when KLENDA JEFFREY T. sold 239,422 shares for $1.80 per share. The transaction valued at 431,055 led to the insider holds 2,838,321 shares of the business.

SMITH ROGER L. sold 2,861 shares of URG for $5,135 on Mar 21. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 379,023 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, GOPLERUD PENNE A, who serves as the Gen Counsel and Corp Secretary of the company, sold 66,836 shares for $1.45 each. As a result, the insider received 96,879 and left with 261,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17887.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URG has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1278, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3484.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, URG has traded an average of 1.97M shares per day and 2.13M over the past ten days. A total of 219.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 216.60M. Insiders hold about 2.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.10% stake in the company. Shares short for URG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.13, compared to 9.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.02 and $-0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.01 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 523.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.