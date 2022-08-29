There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) closed the day trading at 6.41 down -3.17% from the previous closing price of $6.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2982325 shares were traded. CTIC reached its highest trading level at $6.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTIC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on July 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On August 09, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On May 06, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.50.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on May 06, 2021, with a $5.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Craig Adam R bought 5,000 shares for $5.50 per share. The transaction valued at 27,500 led to the insider holds 27,861 shares of the business.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL sold 1,289,434 shares of CTIC for $7,891,336 on Aug 09. The Director now owns 6,148 shares after completing the transaction at $6.12 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,210,566 shares for $6.12 each. As a result, the insider received 44,128,664 and left with 19,839 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 51.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTIC has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTIC traded about 5.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTIC traded about 4.78M shares per day. A total of 108.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CTIC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.50, compared to 14.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.33% and a Short% of Float of 15.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.74 and $-0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.83. EPS for the following year is $0, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $-0.6.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $313.9M and the low estimate is $65.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 215.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.