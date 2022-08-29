There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) closed the day trading at 15.63 down -2.01% from the previous closing price of $15.95. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2836210 shares were traded. LBRT reached its highest trading level at $16.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LBRT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $25 from $21 previously.

On March 31, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Gusek Ron sold 15,000 shares for $15.47 per share. The transaction valued at 232,050 led to the insider holds 1,172,189 shares of the business.

Wright Christopher A sold 40,000 shares of LBRT for $608,400 on Aug 23. The Chairman of the Board & CEO now owns 3,388,115 shares after completing the transaction at $15.21 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Gusek Ron, who serves as the President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $15.43 each. As a result, the insider received 154,300 and left with 1,187,189 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRT has reached a high of $20.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LBRT traded about 3.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LBRT traded about 2.68M shares per day. A total of 186.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.73M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 6.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 6.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.08 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.02B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $867.7M. As of the current estimate, Liberty Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $653.73M, an estimated increase of 55.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B, an increase of 50.60% less than the figure of $55.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $892.3M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.47B, up 52.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.38B and the low estimate is $4.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.