There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) closed the day trading at 57.57 down -3.78% from the previous closing price of $59.83. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22133832 shares were traded. PDD reached its highest trading level at $63.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PDD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $55.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinduoduo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDD has reached a high of $109.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PDD traded about 11.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PDD traded about 10.9M shares per day. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 910.81M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PDD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.35, compared to 20.25M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.62 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 30 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.04B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 42 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.92B and the low estimate is $17.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.