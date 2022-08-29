There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Volcon Inc. (VLCN)

The closing price of Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) was 2.67 for the day, down -5.65% from the previous closing price of $2.83. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2508730 shares were traded. VLCN reached its highest trading level at $2.8099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VLCN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Davis Stephanie Michelle bought 3,650 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 4,928 led to the insider holds 3,650 shares of the business.

Okonsky Christian bought 20,000 shares of VLCN for $23,180 on May 19. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 350,031 shares after completing the transaction at $1.16 per share. On May 16, another insider, Davis Stephanie Michelle, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 452 shares for $1.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 515 and bolstered with 452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLCN has reached a high of $17.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7324, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2770.

Shares Statistics:

VLCN traded an average of 3.34M shares per day over the past three months and 13.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.53M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VLCN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 642.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 174.2k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.36, with high estimates of $-0.36 and low estimates of $-0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.46 and $-1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.46. EPS for the following year is $-1.31, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.31 and $-1.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $449k, up 886.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.31M and the low estimate is $15.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 245.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.