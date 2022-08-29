This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)

As of close of business last night, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.52, down -0.96% from its previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1054390 shares were traded. AGLE reached its highest trading level at $0.5298 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGLE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on May 04, 2020, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On March 21, 2019, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Souza Marcio bought 90,000 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 50,472 led to the insider holds 90,000 shares of the business.

Hanley Jr. Michael Conick bought 28,200 shares of AGLE for $20,022 on Jun 08. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 36,200 shares after completing the transaction at $0.71 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Quinn Anthony G., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 80,079 shares for $2.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 187,705 and bolstered with 550,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGLE has reached a high of $8.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5122, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5145.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGLE traded 2.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.95M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AGLE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 2.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.36, while EPS last year was $-0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.3, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.11 and $-1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.28. EPS for the following year is $-1, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.57 and $-1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.74M, down -84.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.7M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 641.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.