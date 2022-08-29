This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

As of close of business last night, Baker Hughes Company’s stock clocked out at 26.13, down -1.95% from its previous closing price of $26.65. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7203127 shares were traded. BKR reached its highest trading level at $26.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.79.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BKR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 31, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $43.

Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating for the stock on January 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Dumais Michael R bought 10,000 shares for $24.39 per share. The transaction valued at 243,900 led to the insider holds 24,977 shares of the business.

Simonelli Lorenzo sold 103,000 shares of BKR for $3,851,170 on May 31. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 472,759 shares after completing the transaction at $37.39 per share. On May 23, another insider, Simonelli Lorenzo, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 103,000 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,605,000 and left with 575,759 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKR has reached a high of $39.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BKR traded 9.76M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 965.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.75% stake in the company. Shares short for BKR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.99, compared to 15.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.70%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, BKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $5.54B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.69B to a low estimate of $5.48B. As of the current estimate, Baker Hughes Company’s year-ago sales were $5.09B, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.3B, an increase of 14.20% over than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.13B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.54B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.59B and the low estimate is $23.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.