Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) was 0.12 for the day, down -1.33% from the previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0016 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13597303 shares were traded. TMBR reached its highest trading level at $0.1280 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1160.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TMBR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Koconis John bought 20,000 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 7,686 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Mendelsohn Alan bought 10,000 shares of TMBR for $4,700 on Nov 23. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.47 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Sitar Edward J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $0.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,900 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMBR has reached a high of $1.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2190, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3132.

Shares Statistics:

TMBR traded an average of 10.93M shares per day over the past three months and 11.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.57M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TMBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 0.99, compared to 1.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.19 and $-0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.19. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.