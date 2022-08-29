Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Bird Global Inc. (BRDS)

The closing price of Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) was 0.46 for the day, down -4.82% from the previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0232 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3402223 shares were traded. BRDS reached its highest trading level at $0.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRDS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on January 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Torchiana Shane sold 40,747 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 22,818 led to the insider holds 3,324,476 shares of the business.

Rushforth William S sold 42,337 shares of BRDS for $23,709 on Jun 13. The Chief Vehicle Officer now owns 2,765,635 shares after completing the transaction at $0.56 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Murison Lisa, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 1,430 shares for $0.56 each. As a result, the insider received 801 and left with 521,162 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRDS has reached a high of $11.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5085, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8639.

Shares Statistics:

BRDS traded an average of 3.53M shares per day over the past three months and 6.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 272.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.16M. Insiders hold about 14.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BRDS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.62M with a Short Ratio of 4.18, compared to 10.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.24% and a Short% of Float of 10.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.22 and $-0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.22. EPS for the following year is $-0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.1 and $-0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $309M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $303.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $205.14M, up 48.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $530.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $697.75M and the low estimate is $400M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.