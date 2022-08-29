Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

The closing price of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) was 54.34 for the day, down -1.54% from the previous closing price of $55.19. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1151466 shares were traded. DINO reached its highest trading level at $55.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DINO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $56 from $46 previously.

On May 11, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $38 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when MYERS FRANKLIN bought 7,250 shares for $55.94 per share. The transaction valued at 405,565 led to the insider holds 106,965 shares of the business.

Fernandez Manuel J sold 950 shares of DINO for $52,544 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 9,803 shares after completing the transaction at $55.31 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Bhatia Vaishali S., who serves as the SVP, General Counsel & Sec of the company, sold 10,435 shares for $54.03 each. As a result, the insider received 563,803 and left with 38,442 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DINO has reached a high of $58.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.24.

Shares Statistics:

DINO traded an average of 2.13M shares per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 222.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.00M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DINO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 5.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 10.50% for DINO, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:50 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.13 and a low estimate of $3.72, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.6, with high estimates of $5.75 and low estimates of $2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17 and $4.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.5. EPS for the following year is $6.75, with 16 analysts recommending between $13.55 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.24B to a low estimate of $5.13B. As of the current estimate, HF Sinclair Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.33B, an estimated increase of 181.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DINO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.39B, up 73.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.78B and the low estimate is $21.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.