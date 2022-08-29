Update from Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) was 10.33 for the day, up 58.19% from the previous closing price of $6.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 63528021 shares were traded. NERV reached its highest trading level at $10.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NERV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.70 and its Current Ratio is at 14.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 08, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $10 from $20 previously.

On May 14, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

Chardan Capital Markets reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 02, 2019, and also maintained the target price at $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Kupfer David sold 55,635 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 48,959 led to the insider holds 163,553 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NERV has reached a high of $16.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.35.

Shares Statistics:

NERV traded an average of 2.50M shares per day over the past three months and 17.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.16M. Insiders hold about 3.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NERV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 55.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 54.12k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.52 and a low estimate of $-1.84, while EPS last year was $-2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.79, with high estimates of $-1.6 and low estimates of $-2.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-6.56 and $-8.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-7.33. EPS for the following year is $-6.92, with 2 analysts recommending between $-6 and $-7.84.