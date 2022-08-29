Update from Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) was 19.36 for the day, up 2.60% from the previous closing price of $18.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1175690 shares were traded. SNCY reached its highest trading level at $20.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNCY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 22, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

On July 13, 2021, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $42.Susquehanna initiated its Positive rating on July 13, 2021, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Davis Brian Edward sold 916 shares for $24.34 per share. The transaction valued at 22,295 led to the insider holds 1,337 shares of the business.

Davis Brian Edward sold 84 shares of SNCY for $2,020 on May 25. The Chief Marketing Officer & SVP now owns 1,337 shares after completing the transaction at $24.05 per share. On May 23, another insider, Davis Brian Edward, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer & SVP of the company, sold 27 shares for $24.00 each. As a result, the insider received 648 and left with 1,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 93.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNCY has reached a high of $36.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.22.

Shares Statistics:

SNCY traded an average of 651.21K shares per day over the past three months and 343.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.74M. Shares short for SNCY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 3.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 7.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $224.1M to a low estimate of $211M. As of the current estimate, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.99M, an estimated increase of 58.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $226.4M, an increase of 30.40% less than the figure of $58.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $231.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $220.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $959M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $875.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $908.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $623.01M, up 45.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.