Update from Vacasa Inc. (VCSA): A steady trajectory

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) closed the day trading at 4.87 down -8.46% from the previous closing price of $5.32. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2008628 shares were traded. VCSA reached its highest trading level at $5.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8200.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VCSA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 16, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Peterson Karl Mr. bought 500,000 shares for $2.77 per share. The transaction valued at 1,385,600 led to the insider holds 1,590,659 shares of the business.

Breon Eric sold 1,700 shares of VCSA for $6,375 on Jun 08. The Director now owns 4,052,889 shares after completing the transaction at $3.75 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Breon Eric, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 36,286 shares for $3.75 each. As a result, the insider received 136,072 and left with 4,054,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vacasa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCSA has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2952, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2018.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VCSA traded about 2.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VCSA traded about 3.28M shares per day. A total of 217.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VCSA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 7.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.26 and $-0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.5. EPS for the following year is $-0.44, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.36 and $-0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $889.06M, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.