What shareholders can do to beat the market with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) stock

As of close of business last night, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 9.17, down -4.18% from its previous closing price of $9.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 35899322 shares were traded. AMC reached its highest trading level at $9.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.96.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when COX CHRIS A sold 12,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300,000 led to the insider holds 1,250 shares of the business.

MCDONALD JOHN D sold 25,000 shares of AMC for $597,625 on Mar 31. The EVP, US OPERATIONS now owns 1,463 shares after completing the transaction at $23.91 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, FRANK ELIZABETH F, who serves as the EVP & CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $29.91 each. As a result, the insider received 598,240 and left with 4,168 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMC has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMC traded 77.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 63.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 539.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 515.50M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 96.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.73, compared to 113.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.61% and a Short% of Float of 18.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.33, while EPS last year was $-0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.86 and $-1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.14. EPS for the following year is $-0.48, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.25 and $-0.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.53B, up 71.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.49B and the low estimate is $4.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.