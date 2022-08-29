What shareholders can do to beat the market with Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stock

In the latest session, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) closed at 39.42 down -1.87% from its previous closing price of $40.17. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8901381 shares were traded. SLB reached its highest trading level at $40.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Schlumberger Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 27, 2022, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.60 to $44.20.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV sold 12,032,500 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 204,552,500 led to the insider holds 23,069,461 shares of the business.

Rennick Gavin sold 10,759 shares of SLB for $502,424 on May 26. The President New Energy now owns 38,044 shares after completing the transaction at $46.70 per share. On May 19, another insider, Beumelburg Katharina, who serves as the Chief Sustainability Officer of the company, sold 4,200 shares for $40.28 each. As a result, the insider received 169,197 and left with 519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Schlumberger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLB has reached a high of $49.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLB has traded an average of 13.46M shares per day and 10.7M over the past ten days. A total of 1.41B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.41B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SLB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 25.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.65, compared to 26.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SLB is 0.70, from 0.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.94. The current Payout Ratio is 29.60% for SLB, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.02 and $1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.84 and $2.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.92B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.07B to a low estimate of $6.57B. As of the current estimate, Schlumberger Limited’s year-ago sales were $5.28B, an estimated increase of 31.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.23B, an increase of 27.50% less than the figure of $31.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.88B, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.84B and the low estimate is $28.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.