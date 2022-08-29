Which analyst expects Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.57, down -7.65% from its previous closing price of $1.70. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1481067 shares were traded. AXDX reached its highest trading level at $1.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AXDX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 07, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Mertz Larry Michael bought 51,749 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 69,861 led to the insider holds 383,411 shares of the business.

REICHLING STEVEN bought 5,000 shares of AXDX for $6,950 on Aug 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 67,493 shares after completing the transaction at $1.39 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, Phillips Jack, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 28,198 shares for $0.91 each. As a result, the insider received 25,660 and left with 242,035 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXDX has reached a high of $7.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5114, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4137.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AXDX traded 1.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.36M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AXDX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.81, compared to 6.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.48% and a Short% of Float of 10.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.28 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.28, with high estimates of $-0.28 and low estimates of $-0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.04 and $-1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.04. EPS for the following year is $-0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.42 and $-0.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.07M, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.78M, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.4M and the low estimate is $15.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.