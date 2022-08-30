A correction may be in store for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) shares?

In the latest session, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) closed at 59.04 down -2.65% from its previous closing price of $60.65. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1094913 shares were traded. GFS reached its highest trading level at $61.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $75.

On November 22, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $100.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on November 22, 2021, with a $100 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFS has reached a high of $79.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GFS has traded an average of 2.38M shares per day and 1.77M over the past ten days. A total of 535.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.81M. Shares short for GFS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.29M with a Short Ratio of 6.43, compared to 12.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 21.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.24. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.58B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.83B and the low estimate is $7.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.