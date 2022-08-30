A correction may be in store for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares?

In the latest session, Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) closed at 62.69 up 1.92% from its previous closing price of $61.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1118227 shares were traded. MTDR reached its highest trading level at $63.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Matador Resources Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on November 19, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $53 from $46 previously.

On October 28, 2021, CapitalOne Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $44.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 27, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Ehrman Monika U bought 200 shares for $51.51 per share. The transaction valued at 10,302 led to the insider holds 27,963 shares of the business.

Macalik Robert T bought 1,500 shares of MTDR for $53,250 on Dec 15. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 28,675 shares after completing the transaction at $35.50 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Adams Craig N, who serves as the EVP, COO – Land, Legal & Admin of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $35.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 71,100 and bolstered with 169,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Matador’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTDR has reached a high of $67.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTDR has traded an average of 1.42M shares per day and 991.8k over the past ten days. A total of 118.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MTDR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.03M with a Short Ratio of 6.48, compared to 8.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.64% and a Short% of Float of 10.92%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MTDR is 0.40, from 0.03 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.99 and a low estimate of $2.37, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.83, with high estimates of $4.21 and low estimates of $2.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.66 and $10.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.27. EPS for the following year is $10.36, with 12 analysts recommending between $15.19 and $7.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $766.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $925M to a low estimate of $673.6M. As of the current estimate, Matador Resources Company’s year-ago sales were $390.51M, an estimated increase of 96.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $781.21M, an increase of 37.90% less than the figure of $96.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $976M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $682.02M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 82.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.39B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.