A glimpse at Destination XL Group Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) closed at 5.80 up 3.94% from its previous closing price of $5.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1293706 shares were traded. DXLG reached its highest trading level at $5.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Destination XL Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on September 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares for $4.22 per share. The transaction valued at 422,470 led to the insider holds 9,870,434 shares of the business.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 73,031 shares of DXLG for $318,985 on Aug 23. The 10% Owner now owns 9,970,434 shares after completing the transaction at $4.37 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, AWM Investment Company, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 80,000 shares for $4.32 each. As a result, the insider received 345,440 and left with 10,043,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Destination’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXLG has reached a high of $8.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DXLG has traded an average of 690.48K shares per day and 947.2k over the past ten days. A total of 63.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.98M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DXLG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.12, compared to 2.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $138.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $139.6M to a low estimate of $137.88M. As of the current estimate, Destination XL Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113M, an estimated increase of 22.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $526.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $524M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $525.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505.02M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $552.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $557M and the low estimate is $548.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.