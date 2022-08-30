A glimpse at DraftKings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) closed at 16.50 down -0.18% from its previous closing price of $16.53. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13906475 shares were traded. DKNG reached its highest trading level at $16.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DraftKings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $25 from $18 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $14.

On June 28, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $25.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on June 28, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Robins Jason sold 320,356 shares for $17.38 per share. The transaction valued at 5,567,490 led to the insider holds 4,253,837 shares of the business.

Robins Jason sold 338,027 shares of DKNG for $5,265,645 on Mar 15. The now owns 4,574,193 shares after completing the transaction at $15.58 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, SLOAN HARRY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $15.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 769,500 and bolstered with 153,035 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DKNG now has a Market Capitalization of 8.35B and an Enterprise Value of 7.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKNG has reached a high of $64.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DKNG has traded an average of 20.70M shares per day and 18.69M over the past ten days. A total of 437.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 392.98M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DKNG as of Jul 28, 2022 were 39.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 38.31M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.78% and a Short% of Float of 9.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.76 and a low estimate of $-1.24, while EPS last year was $-1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.52, with high estimates of $-0.22 and low estimates of $-0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.52 and $-4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.21. EPS for the following year is $-2.26, with 27 analysts recommending between $-1.24 and $-3.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $434.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $498M to a low estimate of $392M. As of the current estimate, DraftKings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219.83M, an estimated increase of 97.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $814.35M, an increase of 72.00% less than the figure of $97.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $859M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $737.86M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 64.40% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.06B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.