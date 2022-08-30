A glimpse at Exela Technologies Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) closed at 1.00 down -9.91% from its previous closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9338807 shares were traded. XELA reached its highest trading level at $1.0803 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Exela Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on March 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $0.55 from $3 previously.

On August 31, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 when Murali Srinivasan bought 60,000 shares for $1.24 per share. The transaction valued at 74,400 led to the insider holds 98,937 shares of the business.

Sortur Shrikant bought 60,480 shares of XELA for $74,995 on Dec 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 76,048 shares after completing the transaction at $1.24 per share. On Dec 10, another insider, Robu Vitalie, who serves as the President, EMEA of the company, bought 33,000 shares for $1.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 40,590 and bolstered with 116,126 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XELA has reached a high of $54.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0022, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.3475.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XELA has traded an average of 10.97M shares per day and 4.97M over the past ten days. A total of 25.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.88M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XELA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 0.61, compared to 2.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.60% and a Short% of Float of 11.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $-6.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.26 and $-0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.27. EPS for the following year is $-0.17, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.1 and $-0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $290.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $293.7M to a low estimate of $288.26M. As of the current estimate, Exela Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $334.4M, an estimated decrease of -13.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XELA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.