A glimpse at Global-E Online Ltd.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Global-E Online Ltd.’s stock clocked out at 33.02, down -3.02% from its previous closing price of $34.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1132721 shares were traded. GLBE reached its highest trading level at $34.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GLBE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 125.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 10, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $89.

On December 08, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.

On October 22, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.Needham initiated its Buy rating on October 22, 2021, with a $75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLBE has reached a high of $83.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GLBE traded 1.56M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.52M. Insiders hold about 23.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GLBE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.21M with a Short Ratio of 4.51, compared to 7.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.25% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.34, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.77 and $-1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.08. EPS for the following year is $-0.87, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.59 and $-1.19.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $83.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $84M to a low estimate of $82.68M. As of the current estimate, Global-E Online Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $57.29M, an estimated increase of 45.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $417.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $363.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $390.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.27M, up 59.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $563.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $668.45M and the low estimate is $455.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.