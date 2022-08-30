A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

The price of Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) closed at 18.69 in the last session, down -0.16% from day before closing price of $18.72. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3156354 shares were traded. TOST reached its highest trading level at $19.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TOST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 05, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On April 05, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $19.

On March 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $22.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on March 28, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Bennett Richard Kent sold 150,533 shares for $18.95 per share. The transaction valued at 2,852,600 led to the insider holds 133,499 shares of the business.

Bennett Richard Kent sold 150,532 shares of TOST for $2,933,869 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 276,973 shares after completing the transaction at $19.49 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Comparato Christopher P, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,377 shares for $15.44 each. As a result, the insider received 36,703 and left with 322,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has reached a high of $69.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TOST traded on average about 6.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TOST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.94, compared to 10.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.2 and $-0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.39. EPS for the following year is $-0.34, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.18 and $-0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 48.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.55B and the low estimate is $3.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.