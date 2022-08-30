An average trading volume for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $37.97 in the most recent trading day, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) closed at 38.20, up 0.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1866198 shares were traded. BWA reached its highest trading level at $37.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BWA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on July 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $48 from $43 previously.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 20, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when CALAWAY TONIT M sold 17,543 shares for $40.27 per share. The transaction valued at 706,474 led to the insider holds 40,380 shares of the business.

CALAWAY TONIT M sold 4,000 shares of BWA for $155,016 on May 17. The EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec now owns 57,923 shares after completing the transaction at $38.75 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Pryor Felecia J., who serves as the EVP & CHRO of the company, sold 6,590 shares for $38.01 each. As a result, the insider received 250,489 and left with 34,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BorgWarner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BWA has reached a high of $50.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 236.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 235.59M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BWA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.47M with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 6.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BWA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.68, compared to 0.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64. The current Payout Ratio is 25.20% for BWA, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 16, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.48 and $3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.05. EPS for the following year is $4.93, with 19 analysts recommending between $6 and $4.01.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $3.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.98B to a low estimate of $3.47B. As of the current estimate, BorgWarner Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.76B, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $4B, an increase of 16.80% over than the figure of $-1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.71B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BWA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.84B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.74B and the low estimate is $15.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.