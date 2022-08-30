An average trading volume for Natera Inc. (NTRA) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $48.54 in the most recent trading day, Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) closed at 48.28, down -0.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1590733 shares were traded. NTRA reached its highest trading level at $49.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTRA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On April 25, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $54.

On March 08, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 22 when RABINOWITZ DANIEL sold 342 shares for $46.26 per share. The transaction valued at 15,821 led to the insider holds 144,780 shares of the business.

Brophy Michael Burkes sold 454 shares of NTRA for $21,002 on Jul 22. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 83,648 shares after completing the transaction at $46.26 per share. On Jul 22, another insider, Schueren Robert Alan, who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 572 shares for $46.26 each. As a result, the insider received 26,461 and left with 572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRA has reached a high of $129.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 995.82k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 96.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.14M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.70, compared to 7.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.33% and a Short% of Float of 6.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.37 and a low estimate of $-1.63, while EPS last year was $-1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.48, with high estimates of $-1.3 and low estimates of $-1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-5.43 and $-6.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.88. EPS for the following year is $-5.05, with 12 analysts recommending between $-4.02 and $-5.68.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $193.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $197.4M to a low estimate of $183.3M. As of the current estimate, Natera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142.03M, an estimated increase of 36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $202.47M, an increase of 33.80% less than the figure of $36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $198.9M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $814.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $795.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $805.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $625.49M, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $996.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $950M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.