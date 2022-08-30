An investigation into 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)’s technical aspects

The price of 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) closed at 1.40 in the last session, down -0.71% from day before closing price of $1.41. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1072788 shares were traded. XXII reached its highest trading level at $1.4304 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XXII’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 15, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On March 08, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when FRANZINO JOHN sold 20,324 shares for $1.69 per share. The transaction valued at 34,443 led to the insider holds 405,574 shares of the business.

ZERCHER MICHAEL sold 23,147 shares of XXII for $50,037 on Dec 14. The President and COO now owns 1,064,985 shares after completing the transaction at $2.16 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, MISH JAMES A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $2.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,600 and bolstered with 668,475 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XXII has reached a high of $4.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8739, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1646.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XXII traded on average about 2.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 182.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.40M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.60% stake in the company. Shares short for XXII as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.05, compared to 14.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.61% and a Short% of Float of 7.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.21 and $-0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.22. EPS for the following year is $-0.21, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.14 and $-0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XXII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.95M, up 57.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $84.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104.55M and the low estimate is $61.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.