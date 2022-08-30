An investigation into Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s technical aspects

After closing at $82.96 in the most recent trading day, Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) closed at 84.44, up 1.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1366160 shares were traded. ESTC reached its highest trading level at $82.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ESTC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1641.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 26 when Chadwick Jonathan sold 6,250 shares for $72.88 per share. The transaction valued at 455,474 led to the insider holds 5,102 shares of the business.

Moorjani Janesh sold 2,663 shares of ESTC for $201,907 on Jun 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 78,924 shares after completing the transaction at $75.82 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Kulkarni Ashutosh, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,690 shares for $75.82 each. As a result, the insider received 279,770 and left with 133,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTC has reached a high of $189.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 93.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.17M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 3.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.19, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.24 and $-0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $-0.12.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $246.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $251.5M to a low estimate of $244.28M. As of the current estimate, Elastic N.V.’s year-ago sales were $173.17M, an estimated increase of 42.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $862.37M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.