An overall feel about Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) closed at 210.18 up 2.34% from its previous closing price of $205.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1634074 shares were traded. ILMN reached its highest trading level at $210.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $203.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Illumina Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 659.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $230.

On July 13, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $350 to $150.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $480.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Aravanis Alexander sold 539 shares for $200.00 per share. The transaction valued at 107,800 led to the insider holds 3,346 shares of the business.

TOUSI SUSAN H sold 250 shares of ILMN for $53,712 on Jun 10. The SVP, Chief Commercial Officer now owns 41,833 shares after completing the transaction at $214.85 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Dadswell Charles, who serves as the SVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 368 shares for $300.13 each. As a result, the insider received 110,448 and left with 7,427 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILMN has reached a high of $477.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 202.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 297.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ILMN has traded an average of 1.56M shares per day and 1.74M over the past ten days. A total of 157.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ILMN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.24, compared to 3.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.24 and $3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $5.18, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.01 and $4.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.53B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.32B and the low estimate is $5.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.