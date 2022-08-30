An overall feel about MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) closed at 7.01 up 4.16% from its previous closing price of $6.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1283546 shares were traded. MNSO reached its highest trading level at $6.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MINISO Group Holding Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.20.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MINISO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNSO has reached a high of $17.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MNSO has traded an average of 1.12M shares per day and 678.74k over the past ten days. A total of 301.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.86M. Insiders hold about 4.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MNSO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.89M with a Short Ratio of 5.78, compared to 3.48M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MNSO is 1.87, from 1.01 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $339.34M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $341.39M to a low estimate of $337.3M. As of the current estimate, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $384.1M, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $396.19M, a decrease of -5.00% over than the figure of $-11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $396.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $396.19M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNSO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.1B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.