Analysis of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV): Selected Notes

The closing price of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) was 0.80 for the day, down -20.41% from the previous closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2041 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2269906 shares were traded. HOFV reached its highest trading level at $0.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7553.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOFV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Lee Benjamin J bought 25,000 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 17,500 led to the insider holds 637,369 shares of the business.

Owen Mary bought 5,000 shares of HOFV for $5,100 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 96,202 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Holz Karl L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $1.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,600 and bolstered with 117,299 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hall’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOFV has reached a high of $3.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8035, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1143.

Shares Statistics:

HOFV traded an average of 950.86K shares per day over the past three months and 649.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.57M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HOFV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.79M with a Short Ratio of 7.65, compared to 9.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 9.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.3 and $-0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.3. EPS for the following year is $-0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.27 and $-0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.5M to a low estimate of $3.5M. As of the current estimate, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s year-ago sales were $6M, an estimated decrease of -41.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOFV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.77M, up 225.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80M and the low estimate is $80M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 128.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.