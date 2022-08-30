Analysis of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE): Selected Notes

The closing price of Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) was 1.81 for the day, down -1.09% from the previous closing price of $1.83. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4122199 shares were traded. PSFE reached its highest trading level at $1.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PSFE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $3 from $4 previously.

On August 11, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2.25 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSFE has reached a high of $9.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0542, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0220.

Shares Statistics:

PSFE traded an average of 5.22M shares per day over the past three months and 3.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 724.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 545.24M. Insiders hold about 24.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PSFE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.38, compared to 13.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 5.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.14 and $-1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.33. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $383M to a low estimate of $371.7M. As of the current estimate, Paysafe Limited’s year-ago sales were $382.31M, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.